Asia Cup 2025: Dunith Wellalage returns home after father’s death

DUBAI: Sri Lanka’s Dunith Wellalage has returned home from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after his father, Suranga, passed away on Thursday night, the same day when the all-rounder was playing a Group B league match against Afghanistan.

Wellalage learned of his father’s demise only after the match, and he left for Colombo on the earliest available flight.

It is unclear whether the 22-year-old will return for the tournament, where Sri Lanka is playing Bangladesh in a Super 4 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

After the game against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will face Pakistan on September 23 and India on September 26.

“Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong, brother,” wrote veteran Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Nabi on his X handle.

During the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, Nabi (60 off 22) hammered five sixes in the 20th over from left-arm spinner Wellalage to collect 32 runs off the six legit balls.

Wellalage bowled four overs, picking up the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran while conceding 49 runs. It was the fifth T20I of his career.

Sri Lanka won the match by six wickets to knock out Afghanistan after wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis made an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls. Agencies

