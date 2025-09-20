Josh Inglis ruled out of New Zealand tour due to a calf strain

Melbourne: Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out of upcoming three-match T20I tour of New Zealand due to a calf strain.

Inglis complained of a right calf issue after a running session in Perth earlier this week, and after scans was ruled out of the series to be played in Mount Maunganui.

Alex Carey has been parachuted into the Australian T20 squad for three-match series against New Zealand, starting from October 1.

It’s not the first calf injury for Carey, who also broke down while featuring as a sub-fielder in last year’s Boxing Day Test against India, which saw him miss the remainder of the BBL season ahead of his Test debut against Sri Lanka in late January. IANS

