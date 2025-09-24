Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to keep final hopes alive

Abu Dhabi: Pakistan returned to winning ways by thrashing Sri Lanka by five wickets in their Asia Cup Super 4s match, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

They made heavy weather of a modest chase before holding their nerve, in the end, as Mohammad Nawaz (38 off 24 balls) and Hussain Talat (32 off 30 balls) guided them home with 12 balls to spare. The victory reignites Pakistan’s aim to qualify for the Asia Cup final. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have now suffered two defeats in the Super Four stage, and need a miracle to qualify.

Earlier a brilliant bowling performance by Pakistan, led by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-28), helped restrict Sri Lanka to 133/8 in 20 overs

With both Pakistan and Sri Lanka losing their first matches of the Super 4 stage, both needed to win the match to keep alive their chances of reaching the final. But Pakistan came out firing on all cylinders after skipper Salman Agha opted to field first.

On a wicket that looked good for batting, Shaheen Afridi struck off the second ball of the first over, and then, in the third over, as with Haris Rauf and Hossain Talat contributing superbly, Pakistan had Sri Lanka struggling at 58/5. Spinner Abrar Ahmed bowled a superbly restrictive line for 1-8 in four overs as Pakistan dominated the middle overs. Kamindu Mendis struck a superb rearguard half-century (50 off 44, 3x4, 2x6), which propelled Sri Lanka to a modest total of 133/8.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 133/8 in 20 overs (Kamindu Mendis 50, Charith Asalanka 20; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-28, Hussain Talat 2-18, Haris Rauf 2-37) lost to Pakistan 138/5 in 18 overs (Mohammad Nawaz 38 not out, Hussain Talat 32 not out; Maheesh Theekshana 2-24, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-27) by five wickets. (Agencies)

