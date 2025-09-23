Asia Cup Super 4s: Pakistan face must-win clash vs Sri Lanka

Abu Dhabi: Reeling from early setbacks in the Super 4s, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be desperate to register their first win in this critical stage of the Asia Cup when they lock horns in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, who breezed through the group stage unbeaten, were jolted by a four-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their Super 4 opener. The defeat not only disrupted their rhythm but also snapped an impressive eight-match winning streak in the T20 Asia Cup.

On the other hand, off-field issues have dominated headlines around the Pakistan team, overshadowing their middling performances on the field. They are in disarray after suffering yet another humbling defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India on Sunday, their second loss to the ‘Men in Blue’ in this tournament. Agencies

