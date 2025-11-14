Asian archery championships: Jyothi bags individual and team gold

DHAKA: Seasoned compound archers V. Jyothi Surekha and Abhishek Verma led India to claim four medals, including three gold, at the Asian archery championships in Dhaka on Thursday. Jyothi secured the women’s individual and team gold medals, while Verma played his part in helping India win the mixed team gold and men’s team silver. Jyothi produced a near-perfect performance to beat Taipei’s 149-143 in the semifinals before seeing off 17-year-old compatriot Prithika Pradeep 147-145 in the women’s individual final as India took the top two spots.

Earlier, Jyothi, Prithika and Deepshikha combined well as India defeated Korea 236-234 to bag the women’s team title. The Indians scored an identical 59 in all four ends. Verma, along with Prathamesh Fuge and Sahil Jadhav, lost the men’s team gold medal match 229-230 to Kazakhstan by a solitary point. Agencies

