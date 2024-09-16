Asian Champions Trophy: India face Korea, Pakistan take on China in semifinal

Moqi: The battle lines are drawn for the penultimate fight to win the Asian Champions Trophy as the top four teams India, Pakistan, China and Korea respectively prepare for the semifinals to be held on Monday, at the picturesque Moqi Hockey Training Base. Defending Champions India take on Korea in the second semifinal while Pakistan will face off against hosts China in the first semifinal of the day.

In the opening match on Monday, Malaysia will play Japan for the fifth and sixth place.

India have been the only unbeaten team in the tournament, having convincingly defeated China 3-0, Japan 5-1, Malaysia 8-1, Korea 3-1 and Pakistan 2-1, the reigning Asian Games gold medallists and Asian Champions Trophy title holders are upbeat ahead of the semifinal against Korea.

“We came into this tournament with very little rest or preparations after our Olympic campaign. Despite that, I am happy with how the team has done to progress into the semifinal stage. We had a good training session on Sunday evening and the mood in the team is quite upbeat. Korea is a tough team, they defend very well and can counterattack fast and skillfully,” expressed India captain Harmanpreet Singh. IANS

