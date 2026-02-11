Asian Championship: Aakriti wins 50m 3 Positions silver, Anjum gets bronze

NEW DELHI: Aakriti Dahiya, 24, won the silver medal in 50m rifle 3 positions at the ongoing Asian Championship for rifle and pistol events on Tuesday. Olympian Anjum Moudgil bagged bronze. Sofiya Shulzhenko of Kazakhstan finished atop the podium with a score of 358.2—a new world record.

Aashi Chouksey, the other Indian in the final, ended just outside the medals with 330.9.

The accumulated total of the said shooters (1756-86x) ensured India won the women’s team silver.

Earlier, in qualification, it was Anjum who fared better with 587 points and a third-place finish. Interestingly, Aakriti had finished seventh with 583.

Once again, an RPO (Ranking Points Only) athlete stole the limelight. Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod, with 590 points, topped the chart. She dropped a solitary point in Prone. Agencies

