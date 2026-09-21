Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan wins silver after thrilling 10m air rifle final

Nagoya: Elavenil Valarivan added another silver to India’s medal tally after finishing second in a tense women’s 10m air rifle individual final on Sunday.

Elavenil came within touching distance of another medal of a different colour before Japan’s Hinata Taichi produced a decisive finish to claim gold with an Asian Games record score of 253.0.

Elavenil was firmly in control for much of the final. She opened strongly and remained at the top through the early stages, posting 53.1 after the first five shots, then extended her advantage as the elimination rounds began. She continued to hold the lead deep into the final, with a series of strong scores keeping her ahead of a tightly packed field. Indian shooter Sonam Uttam Maskar, who had also been part of the team silver-winning combination, remained in medal contention before eventually finishing sixth.

With two silver medals claimed inside just over an hour, Elavenil emerged as one of India’s standout performers in the shooting competition at the Asian Games. IANS

Also Read: India clinch first Asian Games 2026 medal as women’s 10m air rifle team win silver