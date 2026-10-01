Asian Games 2026: India Sweep All Three Compound Archery Team Golds

Okazaki: India completed a clean sweep of all three compound archery team gold medals on offer at the Asian Games on Wednesday, underlining the country’s dominance in the discipline with victories in the women’s team, mixed team and men’s team events.

The unprecedented haul began with the women’s trio of Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam successfully defending their title, before Chikitha and Sahil Jadhav secured a dramatic mixed team victory over South Korea. The men’s trio of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru then completed the sweep by edging China in a thrilling final.

The women’s team set the tone by defeating China 238-234. India, which had won silver in 2018 and bronze in 2014, successfully retained the gold it had claimed at the previous edition.

The victory also secured India a quota place for the mixed team event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where compound archery is set to make its Olympic debut.

India then completed the sweep in the men’s team final, where China appeared to have control for much of the contest. India finally won the contest 238-237. (IANS)

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