Asian Games: Dev Kumar Meena betters national record in pole vault

Nagoya: Dev Kumar Meena bettered his own national record in the men’s pole vault, clearing 5.50 m during the final on Tuesday. Meena began the final positively, effortlessly clearing 5.35m on his first attempt with a smooth, well-executed jump. He then took two attempts to jump over 5.20. However, the national record holder did not take much time to clear 5.50 m and did so on his first attempt, setting another record. Despite setting the record, Meena failed to clear the 5.60m in three attempts and brought an end to his campaign in the ongoing tournament. He finished seventh in the leaderboard. Agencies

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