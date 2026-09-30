Asian Games: Pooja wins bronze in women’s high jump

Nagoya: Record-holder Pooja bagged bronze in the women’s high jump final at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday.

She registered a best of 1.84m to finish third. Uzbekistan’s Sayfullaeva won the gold with a Personal Best of 1.90m, while Kazakhstan’s Kristina Ovchinnikova took silver with 1.87m.

Pooja, who had broken Sahana Kumari’s 14-year long National Record with a jump of 1.93m earlier this year at the Asian Under-20 Athletics Championships, was leading the field when she’d cleared 1.84m.

However, the 19-year-old failed to clear 1.87m in her three attempts before settling for bronze.

This is India’s first medal in women’s high jump since Bobby Aloysius’ silver from 2002. Agencies

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