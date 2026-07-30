Asian Games: Hockey India announces Harmanpreet-led 20-man squad

New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday named a 20-member Indian men's hockey squad for the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with star defender Harmanpreet Singh set to captain the defending champions at the continental showpiece from September 19 to October 4. Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India's most-capped player, has been included to provide experience to a squad that combines established internationals with emerging talent as India bids to retain the gold medal it won at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 under Harmanpreet's leadership.

The goalkeeping responsibilities will be shared by Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera. The defensive unit features Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach.

India's midfield will comprise Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Vivek Sagar Prasad, while the forward line includes Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Abhishek. India have been drawn in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. The tournament winner will secure direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Announcing the squad, chief coach Craig Fulton stressed the significance of the tournament and the team's objective, stating, “The Indian squad selected for the Asian Games is very experienced. We look forward to the challenge of playing in Japan where the winner qualifies for the LA 2028 Olympics and that is the ultimate goal for us as a team and as a nation.”

Captain Harmanpreet expressed confidence in the team's depth and urged his teammates to play with freedom while embracing their responsibilities. “Be it the youngsters or the senior players, I have complete faith in all the players to make good use of the opportunities they get. The main target is to not take pressure, enjoy the game and understand your responsibilities,” he shared.

Twelve teams, divided into two pools of six, will compete for the title, with all matches scheduled to be played at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara. (IANS)

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