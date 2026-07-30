Brazil Legend Neymar Announces End of International Career Following 2026 World Cup Exit

Santos: Brazil's all-time leading scorer Neymar has officially confirmed his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned more than 16 years with the national team. The 34-year-old gave an update on the decision after Santos secured a 4-2 victory over Venezuela's Universidad Central in the Copa Sudamericana, ending speculation over his international future following Brazil's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil's campaign ended in the Round of 16 after a defeat to Norway, with Neymar making what turned out to be his final appearance for the five-time world champions. The veteran forward said he leaves the national team with no regrets, insisting he had always given everything while representing his country.

"My time with the national team is over. I made history, I was very happy, I gave my blood, my life, I always fought for the yellow jersey, but now I don't want to anymore," Neymar said after the match as quoted by Goal.com

The announcement marks the end of one of the most decorated international careers in Brazilian football. Neymar finishes as Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer and represented the country in multiple FIFA World Cups, Copa America tournaments and Olympic competitions. (IANS)

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