India to Face Australia in High-Stakes Opener of 2027 ODI World Cup on October 7

Cape Town: Two-time champions India will open their 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia in Cape Town on October 7 in a high-voltage blockbuster clash to kickstart their group-stage fixtures.

The marquee clash offers Shubman Gill and his team an immediate rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, where Australia beat India in Ahmedabad, as their opening assignment of the 14-team mega event to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Three days after their tournament opener, India will lock horns with archrivals Pakistan in a high-stakes encounter at the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on October 10. Following their opening two fixtures, India will travel to Centurion to face Afghanistan on October 14.

India will then head to Bloemfontein for their fourth group game against Qualifier A on October 17. India will complete their Group A assignment against co-hosts Zimbabwe at Victoria Falls on October 24. Group B, meanwhile, consists of co-hosts South Africa, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Qualifier B.

The tournament will formally commence on October 2 with the pre-tournament 'Super Series' qualifier stage in Windhoek. Following the group stage and the seven-team 'Super 7' round-robin phase, the first semi-final will take place on November 17 in Cape Town, with the second semi-final scheduled for November 18 in Centurion.

The tournament will conclude with the final in Johannesburg on November 21. Both semi-finals and the final will have a reserve day.

Also Read: Vaishnavi and Niki Star as India A Dominate Australia A with 281-Run Victory