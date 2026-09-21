Asian Games: Shafali, Bowlers Power India Into Gold Medal Clash With Sri Lanka

Nisshin: A stellar hundred from Shafali Verma and strong bowling outings from Nandni Sharma, Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani powered India women to a comfortable win over Bangladesh in the Asian Games semifinal on Sunday, moving into the gold-medal clash against Sri Lanka.

Shafali smashed her maiden white-ball century and became the first female cricketer to hit a ton in the Asian Games as her unbeaten 100 helped the Women in Blue rack up a strong score of 195/4. The bowlers backed that stellar effort as Nandni and Deepti starred with three wickets each, while No. 1 T20I bowler Charani scalped two, bowling Bangladesh for 81 runs and registering a strong 114-run win.

On the otherhand, Chamari Athapaththu produced a captain’s knock as Sri Lanka Women chased down Pakistan’s 177/4 with eight wickets in hand to reach the Asian Games final on Sunday.

Brief Scores: India 195/4 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 100*, Harmanpreet Kaur 40; Shanjida Akter Meghla 1-25, Rabeya Khan 1-35) beat Bangladesh 81/10 in 15.4 overs (Dilara Akter 27; Deepti Sharma 3-7, Nandni Sharma 3-25, Shree Charani 2-7) by 114 runs. IANS

Also Read: Indian badminton women’s team cruise into quarters