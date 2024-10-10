Asian Table Tennis Championships: India women’s team wins historic medal

NEW DELHI: India women’s team won a historic bronze medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

It is the first-ever medal in women’s team event for India since Asian Table Tennis Union started conducting the competition in 1972.

India lost 1-3 to Japan in the semifinals while China defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in the other semifinal. Both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.

Ayhika Mukherjee went down 2-3 (8-11, 11-9, 8-11, 13-11, 7-11) to Miwa Harimoto in a tightly contested opening singles. Manika Batra levelled things up with a 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-8) victory over Satsuki Odo.

However, Mima Ito defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 15-13) and Harimoto took down Batra 3-1 (11-3, 6-11, 11-2, 11-3) to seal the tie for Japan.

India had defeated South Korea 3-2 in a nail-biting quarterfinal on Tuesday to confirm the medal.

Moreover, the Indian men's team assured itself of its third consecutive bronze medal, overcoming a gritty Kazakhstan 3-1 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

World No. 60 Manav Thakkar set the tone, delivering a stunning upset by dismantling Kazakhstan's top-ranked player, World No. 41 Kirill Gerassimenko, in a dominant 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-6) sweep.

Gerassimenko, normally a formidable opponent, struggled to contain Thakkar's aggressive style, handing India an early lead.

Kazakhstan's Alan Kurmangaliyev (No. 183) struck back swiftly, defeating Harmeet Desai 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-8) with a relentless attacking display, levelling the tie at 1-1. Desai, visibly out of rhythm, was overwhelmed by Alan's pace and aggression.

Veteran Sharath Kamal, India's table tennis icon, stepped up in the third match, easing past Aidos Kenzhigulov 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 12-10) with characteristic poise and precision. Despite Kenzhigulov's brave efforts, Sharath's experience proved too much, restoring India's lead at 2-1.

The decisive moment came when Harmeet faced a fired-up Gerassimenko in the fourth rubber. After a shaky start, World No. 91 Harmeet found his footing, launching a fierce counterattack in the second and fourth games, turning the tide with explosive backhands and blistering forehands.

In the fifth game, Harmeet raced to a 6-1 lead, ultimately holding off a late comeback from Gerassimenko to win 3-2 and seal India's place in the semifinals, ensuring the bronze. India men had finished with bronze in the previous two editions in 2023 and 2021.

This victory marks India's seventh overall medal in the Asian Championships. India play either Chinese Taipei or Japan in the semi-finals on Thursday.

