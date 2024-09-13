Assam's Divija Paul wins U-11 title in National Ranking Table Tennis championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam girl Divija Paul lifted the Youth Girls Under-11 title in the National Ranking Table Tennis championship defeating West Bengal’s Akshita Mahato in the final with a dominant performance, 3-0 at Kangra in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. Despite Akshita’s earlier strong showings in the competition, Divija’s superior play ensured a one-sided final and she won the game 11-5, 11-8, 11-6. Earlier in the semi final Divija beat Uttarakhand’s Khyati Pande 8-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-5.

