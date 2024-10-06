Asian Youth Archery Championship: Vaishnavi Pawar leads India to silver in U-18 women’s recurve event

New Delhi: Rising Indian archer Vaishnavi Pawar, impressed with her brilliant performance as the Indian team clinched the silver medal in the recurve U-18 women’s team category at the 2024 Asian Youth Archery Championship in Taipei City, Chinese Taipei.

Vaishnavi generally took the first shot for the three-member Indian team, that also comprised Pranjal Tholiya and Jannat, in every round and handled the pressure quite well as they pipped the mighty South Korea in the semi-final in a shoot-off.

The Indian team found themselves in a similar situation after they fought back from a 2-4 deficit to force a shoot-off for the gold medal against the hosts, who ultimately prevailed.

“I am incredibly proud to represent India alongside my teammates. Beating South Korea in the semi-finals was a significant milestone for us, and we are determined to keep striving for more. I am especially grateful for the unwavering support from the Punit Balan Group, which has been instrumental in my journey thus far. Winning silver at the Asian Youth Archery Championship is a testament to our hard work and dedication, and it inspires me to aim even higher in the future,” Vaishnavi commented.

Vaishnavi, who originally hails from Malkapur Village in Latur district of Maharashtra and is now training in Pune.

Vaishnavi, who had finished fourth in the trials to make it to the Asian Youth Archery Championships, also reached the quarter-finals in the individual category. IANS

