India edge Botswana in men’s bowls pairs at Commonwealth Games 2026

Glasgow: India’s Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh narrowly beat Botswana’s Kaizer Geche and Charles Diteko via tiebreak in the Men’s Pairs Sectional Play Round 3 match in the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday.

The Indian pair notched up its third consecutive win of the group stage and temporarily went top in Section B. However England, currently second, has played a match less and boasts of a +31 point difference.

Dinesh and Navneet were leading 6-0 after the first two ends, and the Botswana pair could only muster up two points in the first set.

Before the final end in the second set, Botswana was trailing 1-3 but it seemed to have three points in the bag before the last ball. It went on to clinch the set 4-3 to take the match to a tie-breaker. Agencies

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