World Boxing Restores Russian Athletes’ Flag and Anthem in International Competitions

NEW DELHI: World Boxing has lifted sanctions on Russian athletes, allowing them to compete under the country’s flag and with its national anthem played, the sport’s Olympic-recognised governing body announced on Thursday.

Banned from global sport following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been gradually reinstated in certain sports under neutral status.

In early July, the IOC announced it was lifting the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee and easing some of the restrictions imposed on Russian athletes, who will now be eligible to attempt to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

“The ExCo (executive committee) accepted that Russian athletes would now take part in World Boxing competitions like boxers from any other national federation,” said World Boxing.

“However, World Boxing will strictly monitor the behaviour of Russian delegations during events as well as compliance with anti-doping protocols,” it added.

In April, World Boxing had already said it would allow Russian fighters to compete under a neutral banner.

Founded in 2023 by Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin, World Boxing is currently recognised by the IOC as the global governing body for the sport.

“Russian boxing is returning to the international stage,” Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said in a message posted on Telegram.

“World Boxing has authorised our athletes — across all age categories — to compete in all international events with the national flag and anthem,” he added. Agencies

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