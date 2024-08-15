Assam archers Vishal Changmai, Anisha Das in pre quarter final of National Ranking Archery Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two archers from Assam Vishal Changmai and Anisha Das entered into the pre quarter final in the NTPC Junior National Ranking Archery (recurve) Championship at the Nehru Stadium here today. Vishal altogether collected 650 points to finish at the 11th place and Anisha, bagged seventh place, earned 626 points.

Also Read: Yashdeep Voge, Bhargavi, Priyans, Madhuri clinch NTPC Ranking Archery Championship titles

Also Watch: