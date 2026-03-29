Assam, Arunachal athletes power Northeast surge at Khelo India Tribal Games

RAIPUR: Athletes from Assam and the Northeast continued to make their presence felt at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 as Dimpi Sonowal spearheaded an Assam 1-2 finish in women’s weightlifting while siblings Nibir Krow and Violina Krow added to the state’s swimming medal tally on the fourth day of the competition here on Saturday.

Dimpi clinched the gold medal in the women’s 69kg category with a total lift of 155kg, while compatriot Pallavi Payeng secured the silver medal with a total of 131kg.

Arunachal Pradesh were the other major movers in the medals table on Saturday as they won both the men’s weightlifting gold medals to close in on the third spot, which is currently held by Assam with four gold, seven silver and three bronze medals. Karnataka continue to top the medals tally with 15 gold, six silver and three bronze while Odisha are second with seven gold, three silver and 10 bronze medals.

Ruba Tadu (men’s 88kg) and Lalu Taku (men’s 94kg) enhanced Arunachal Pradesh’s chances of breaking into the top three as they clinched the gold medals with relative ease. Tadu lifted a total of 274kg for gold while Taku aggregated a total of 250kg in the 94kg category.

In the swimming competition, Assam’s Krow siblings Nibir and Violina made their mark on the final day of competition. Nibir clinched the top spot in the 50m backstroke with a time of 31.31 seconds, pushing Karnataka’s Dhoneesh N (31.39s) to second spot.

Earlier, Violina won the bronze medal in the 100m freestyle with a time of 1:16.62s with Odisha taking home the gold and silver through Ritika Minz (1:12.93s) and Krushna Priya Nayak (1:15.77s).

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