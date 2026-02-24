Assam boys win title in Mini National Roll Ball Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam boys clinched the title in the 15th Mini National Roll Ball Tournament, defeating hosts Tamil Nadu in a thrilling final at Tiruchirapalli on Monday.

The summit clash ended 5-5 in regulation time before Assam sealed a 7-5 victory in extra time. Tamil Nadu missed two crucial penalty shots, which proved decisive and paved the way for Assam’s triumph. Earlier, Assam had stormed into the final with a commanding 6-0 win over Kerala in the semifinal.

In the girls’ section, however, Assam exited the tournament at the quarterfinal stage. Tamil Nadu went on to lift the title, defeating Odisha in the final.

