Assam Cricket Association announced schedule for Girls U-15 Inter District Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: ACA Girls U-15 Inter District Cricket Tournament will begin from July 20. The Assam Cricket Association announced the schedule of the tournament on Tuesday. Four cities will host the matches of group stage and they are Guwahati, Diphu, Golaghat and Morigaon.

Guwahati will take on Silchar in their opening encounter on July 20 and on the same day Tinsukia will face Mangaldai in their opening game at Golaghat. The tournament, to be held in T20 format, will begin at the other two venues from July 23. Winner of each group will qualify for the semi finals which are scheduled on August 2. The date of the final is August 4.

