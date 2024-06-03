Assam Girl Phaagun Jyoti Clinches Double Crown In Intra AATA Tennis Tournament

GUWAHATI: Phaagun Jyoti, a trainee of All Assam Tennis Association, lifted double crown in the Intra AATA Tennis Tournament which concluded at the All Assam Tennis Association complex here on Sunday.

Phagun won the girls U-10 and U-12 years singles titles by defeating Navnya Sinha and Dikshananda Barman respectively. This is for the first time that such a tournament has been organized by All Assam Tennis Association.

RESULTS- Girls Singles U-10 years: Phaagun Jyoti beat Navnya Sinha 4-0, 4-0. Boys Singles U-10 years: Priyanshu Deka beat Prakhyat Priyam Byatchas 4-1, 4-2.

Girls Singles U-12 years: Phaagun Jyoti beat Dikshananda Barman 6-0, 6-0, Boys Singles U-12 years: Jayaditya Singh beat Souvit Kausik Borthakur 6-0, 6-1.

Girls Singles U-14 years: Sheevali Gogoi beat Phaagun Jyoti 6-2, 7-6(5). Boys Singles U-14 years: Enrich Patar beat Ayyan Rehman 6-3, 6-3.

Girls Singles U-18 years: Tania Kumari beat Sheevali Gogoi 6-0, 6-2. Boys Singles U-18 years: Aditya Bikram Kaman beat Enrich Patar 6-4, 6-1.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Aryan Bharali, Phaagun Jyoti and Tutu Thapa claimed the double crown in the 26th India Club Open Tennis Championship that concluded in Guwahati.

In the closing ceremony, the prizes were distributed by Bimal Bharal and Diganta Thakur, president and general secretary of India Club, along with Ankush Dutta, General Secretary of AATA.

