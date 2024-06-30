Assam Cricket Association Advances Infrastructure Plans and Grassroots Development Initiatives

GUWAHATI: The Special General Meeting of the Assam Cricket Association will be held at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara on Sunday. The meeting will discuss several key issues, including the preparation for next season,

Meanwhile, an important meeting of the Infrastructure Committee of ACA was held at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara today. This crucial meeting was chaired by ACA President Taranga Gogoi and was also attended by its secretary Tridib Konwar. The meeting emphasised strategic plans for enhancing infrastructure facilities across its affiliated association, aiming to elevate standards and support cricket development in Assam. Key decisions were made to prioritise ongoing projects and outline future investments that align with ACA’s mission to foster cricket excellence and community engagement.

ACA today also distributed kit bags and essential cricket equipment to all its affiliated units. This program is designed to nurture the development of cricket for both boys and girls at the grassroots level.

