OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The title race at the 26th IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf Championship has gathered momentum, with Kapurthala’s Yuvraj Singh producing a dazzling five-under 67 to join overnight leaders Om Prakash Chouhan and Raunil Kukar in a three-way lead after Thursday’s penultimate round at the historic Digboi Golf Links.

All three golfers were locked at 11-under 205 in the Rs-1 crore championship, setting the stage for a gripping final-round showdown on Friday.

Yuvraj, 25, scripted the day’s most impressive climb, moving from tied fourth and three strokes off the lead to the summit with a seven-birdie, two-bogey card. Six of his birdies came in two spectacular bursts of three consecutive gains, from the fifth to seventh and again from the 14th to 16th holes.

However, the overnight leaders held their ground. Mhow’s Chouhan (67-68-70) and Bengaluru’s Kukar (70-65-70) both returned two-under 70s to retain their share of the lead. Chouhan’s round featured six birdies, two bogeys and a costly double-bogey on the par-3 10th, while Kukar carded five birdies against three bogeys.

Bangladesh’s Md Razu moved into fourth at nine-under 207 following a four-under 68, while Mumbai’s Aryaman Aditya Mohan and Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma shared fifth at eight-under 208. Aryaman produced a spectacular seven-under 65, featuring an eagle on the seventh and eight birdies, while Sharma returned a six-under 66, also registering an eagle on the same hole.

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