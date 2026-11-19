OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The race for the coveted IndianOil SERVO Masters crown gathered momentum on Wednesday as former champion Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow and Bengaluru’s Raunil Kukar muscled their way into a share of the halfway lead, setting up a keenly contested battle over the final 36 holes at the historic Digboi Golf Links.

While Chouhan banked on experience and immaculate putting to card a bogey-free four-under 68, Kukar stole the spotlight with a blistering seven-under 65, catapulting himself from tied 14th to the summit of the leaderboard. Both golfers finished the second round with identical nine-under 135 totals in the Rs 1 crore, 26th edition of the championship.

Kukar's spectacular surge, however, came at the expense of overnight leader Saurav Rathi of Gurugram, who failed to sustain his opening-round charge. Rathi carded an even-par 72, featuring five birdies and as many bogeys, to slip to third at seven-under 137, leaving the door open for the chasing pack.

The chasing brigade is equally poised to make its presence felt, with Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain, Kapurthala’s Yuvraj Singh, Jaipur’s Prakhar Asawa, and Pune’s Divyansh Dubey sharing fourth place at six-under 138.

The halfway cut fell at two-over 146, enabling 51 professionals from the 120-player field to advance into the final two rounds.

Meanwhile Rajesh Kumar Gautam and his amateur partners emerged triumphant in the Pro-Am competition of the 26th IndianOil SERVO Masters.

Gautam, partnering Dr. Puna Khound, Ajay Sharma and S K Das, had steered his team to the top honours in the Pro-Am contest, which was played at the outset of the championship recently. The Pro-Am first runner-up position went to the team led by professional golfer Vinamra Anand, alongside amateurs Amarjyoti Bordoloi, Dr. Subha Deka and Bikul Borthakur. The second runner-up honours were secured by Akshay Sharma's team, comprising Anurag Sachdeva, Arun Jyoti Borgohain and C R Baruah.

Individual accolades were also presented for outstanding performances across different categories. S K Das bagged the Best Stableford Points award, while Sandeep Deb and Bobby Saikia emerged winners in the Closest to the Pin contests on holes 2 and 16 respectively.

Suryyadip Dhingia claimed the Straight Drive award on the fifth hole, while Srijan Choubey walked away with the Longest Drive honour on the 11th hole.

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