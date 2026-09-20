Assam dominate in North-East Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship, clinch 9 gold

Our Sports reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Himanish Shekhar Das and Abhika Borgohain won the men’s and women’s singles titles, respectively, at the Yonex-Sunrise North-East Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship 2026 which concluded in Shillong today. Meanwhile Assam’s Prangon Choudhury and Gargi Saikia also managed to bag gold medals in the Under-19 Junior Boys’ and Girls’ categories.

Assam shuttlers, who had already won four gold medals in the team events, secured all four gold medals in the individual singles events too on the final day . Additionally, the duo of Tanmoy Bikash Baruah and Nibir Ranjan Choudhury claimed Assam’s 9th gold medal in the Men’s Doubles category.

In the Men’s Singles final, Himanish defeated fellow state player Arijit Chaliha by a margin of 15–17, 15–9, 15–12. In the Women’s Singles final, Abhika defeated top-seeded Lalrinkili of Mizoram with a score of 15–11, 9–15, 15–12.

In the Junior Boys’ title clash, Prangon defeated teammate Arnab Pratim Borgohain 15–9, 15–10. Similarly, in the Junior Girls’ final, Gargi defeated fellow Assam player Naimikha Saikia 15–3, 15–9.

In the Senior Men’s Doubles, the Tanmoy–Nibir duo won gold by beating their opponents from Arunachal Pradesh 15–11, 11–15, 15–7. However, in the Women’s Doubles final, Assam’s Gargi Saikia and Bhavishya Changmai lost to the Manipur pair.

In the Junior Girls’ Doubles final, Assam’s Abhika–Bhavishya pair fell short against Mizoram, settling for the silver medal. Meanwhile, in the Senior Mixed Doubles final, Assam’s Swarnaraj Bora and Bhavishya pair were defeated by Manipur.

The Junior Boys’ Doubles title was claimed by shuttlers from Arunachal Pradesh, while Mizoram clinched the Junior Mixed Doubles title.

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