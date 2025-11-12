Lamine Yamal released from Spain squad for World Cup qualifiers

MADRID: Lamine Yamal has been withdrawn from Spain’s squad for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers after receiving medical treatment, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the RFEF, the 18-year-old Barcelona winger, who has been sidelined for his club’s last five matches with the problem, underwent a radiofrequency procedure on Monday.

"This procedure was performed without prior notification to the national team's medical staff, who only learned of the details through a report received at 10:40 p.m. last night, which indicated a medical recommendation for rest for 7-10 days," RFEF said in a statement.

"In view of this situation, and prioritising the player's health, safety and well-being at all times, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has taken the decision to release the player from the current squad."

Yamal was originally expected to join the Spain squad on Monday as preparations began for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers. However, the Barcelona winger continues to struggle with a groin injury that has sidelined him in recent weeks and kept him out of Spain’s previous qualifying window in October. (IANS)

