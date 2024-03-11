Assam junior boxers win 27 medals at Eastern Talent Hunt Boxing Championships

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Young talents from Assam clinched an impressive tally of 27 medals at the Eastern Talent Hunt Boxing Championships held at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati. The finals were played on Saturday evening.

Among the medals garnered, Assam’s junior boys showcased their mettle by bagging 16 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 9 bronze), while junior girls demonstrated exceptional skill with 11 medals (2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze) to their credit.

Junior boys medal winners from Assam: Gold: Jaganath Barman, Md Afruzor Rahman, Sundeep Basumatari. Silver: Himanshu Bora, Subhiraj RGU, Karan Singha, Md Alimuddin Ahmed. Bronze: Prince Gowala, Ankur Medhi, Manish Singha, Prince Doley, Niopen, Karteek Kumar, Priyamjyoti Gogoi, Mridupom Boruah, Jeet Kathboruah.

Junior girls medal winners from Assam: Gold: Sunena Akhtara Aminj, Pritisha Priom Chutia. Silver: Rnsang Doley, Dhanti Saikia, Jayshree Dekha. Bronze: Namita Singh, Shriya Chakraborty, Bitalt Pegu, Kaushika Bora, Kumkum Boro, Nikshita Konwar.

