Assam Ranji Team Departs for Chandigarh to Face Punjab in Season Opener

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Ranji Trophy squad left for Chandigarh on Thursday ahead of their opening match of the season. The side will face Punjab in season opener in New Chandigarh, scheduled to begin on October 11.

Assam have appointed Kiran Powar as their head coach for the season, and the team has undergone an intensive training camp over the past several days under his guidance.

The 15-member squad, announced for the first two matches of the season, will be led by top-order batter Denish Das. The squad features a blend of experienced players and promising youngsters, with several new faces earning their place in the team. However Assam will be without the services of star batter Riyan Parag, who was excluded from the initial squad as he continues his recovery following a recent surgery.

It may be mentioned here that Assam have been placed in Group B alongside Andhra, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Punjab, Saurashtra and Tripura. The side will face Tripura in their second game in Guwahati.

Assam squad for the first two matches: Denish Das (Captain), Sibsankar Roy, Rajveer Singh, Nibir Deka, Rishav Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Anurag Talukdar, Mohit Thakur, Amlanjyoti Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Dipjyoti Saikia, Roshan Alam and Bishal Newar.

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