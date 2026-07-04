Assam Shines as 18 Armwrestlers Make Indian Squad for World Championships in New Delhi

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam will have a strong representation at the upcoming 47th World Armwrestling and 28th Para Armwrestling Championships, with 18 athletes from the state earning places in the Indian contingent. The championship is scheduled to be held in New Delhi in October.

Announcing the development, People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) president Preeti Jhangiani said, the selection of 18 arm wrestlers from Assam reflected the state’s growing strength in the sport. She assured the federation’s continued support in nurturing local talent and promoting arm wrestling across the region.

Jhangiani, who also serves as vice-president of the Asian Armwrestling Federation, visited Guwahati along with Pro Panja League co-founder Pravin Dabas. During their visit, they met officials of the People’s Armwrestling Association Assam, including its president Kailash Sarma, to discuss the development of the sport in the State.

Expressing her satisfaction with Assam’s progress, Jhangiani said the state’s athletes have consistently performed well at the national level.

“Arm wrestling has tremendous potential in Assam, and its athletes have been producing impressive results at national championships. We are delighted that India will host the World Championship this year, and 18 players from Assam will represent the country,” she said.

She further announced that PAFI will soon organise training and talent identification camps in Guwahati and Dibrugarh. The camps will provide aspiring arm wrestlers with an opportunity to train and help identify promising talent from the region.

Meanwhile, three Assam armwrestlers received golden tickets, securing direct entry into the player auction for the next Pro Panja League. They are: Parishmita Gogoi, Payal Bhowmick and Rituraj Pandey.

Assam armwrestlers in Indian team for World Championship: Debangana Bordoloi, Sumit Mali, Ujjal Gogoi, Dimple Kalita, Payal Bhowmick, Anisha Sarma, Kumalika Das, Ismritom Boruah, Raj Hazarika, Rituraj Pandey, Bittu Kalita, Parishmita Gogoi, Anju Kumari, Monoj Debnath, Kritika Das, Nayan Bora, Diganta Kumar Phukan and Mrinmoy Patgiri.

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