Formula E Expands to Record 21-Race Calendar in Push for Bigger Stage

Shanghai: Formula E's largest calendar to date is driven by a desire to showcase the full potential of its new Gen4 cars, with series co-founder Alberto Longo insisting the championship remains committed to racing in city centres despite a growing number of permanent circuits.

The 2026-27 season will feature a record 21 races across 13 venues, with the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Britain's Brands Hatch, and Zandvoort in the Netherlands all joining the schedule, alongside the introduction of the new "E-Prix Unleashed" sprint format during double-header weekends. IANS

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