Assam Shuttler Isharani Baruah Shines at Vietnam Open Super 100

A Correspondent

Dibrugarh: Assam’s badminton star Isharani Baruah has added another significant achievement to her growing international career by winning the silver medal in the women’s singles event at the YONEX-SUNRISE Vietnam Open 2026, a BWF Super 100 tournament, in Ho Chi Minh City.

The 22-year-old Dibrugarh-born shuttler, ranked 39th in the world and seeded third, finished runner-up after losing 8-21, 15-21 to Thailand’s unseeded Sarunrak Vitidsarn, ranked 106th, in the 34-minute final. It was Baruah’s second defeat against Vitidsarn in their career meetings.

Despite missing out on the title, Baruah produced an impressive campaign in Vietnam, storming into the final without dropping a single game before the championship clash.

Born and brought up in Dibrugarh, Baruah has emerged as one of Assam’s most promising badminton players. She currently trains at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru and has steadily established herself on the international circuit.

Her breakthrough performances have included title-winning campaigns at the India International, Sri Lanka International, Dutch International and Reunion Open. She has also delivered notable performances at higher-level international tournaments.

Baruah’s consistent rise has earned her a place in India’s Uber Cup squad, giving her valuable exposure to the highest level of international team badminton. Her latest performance in Vietnam has further strengthened her position among India’s emerging women’s singles players.

The achievement has sparked pride across Dibrugarh and Assam. The Dibrugarh District Sports Association congratulated Baruah on her silver-medal finish and praised her grit, dedication and brilliance on the court.

Her continued success on the international stage is being seen as an inspiration for aspiring badminton players across Assam, particularly youngsters from Dibrugarh who dream of representing the country.

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