Assam Striker Ashish Chetry Called Up to India U-20 Camp Ahead of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam footballer Ashish Chetry has been called up for the India U-20 National camp ahead of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers. The camp will be held in Karnataka from June 15. Ashish, hails from Udalguri, currently playing for Zinc Football Academy, Rajasthan. The striker is in prolific form and scored 25 goals in 21 matches, including 5 hat-tricks, in the AIFF U-18 Elite League 2025–26.

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