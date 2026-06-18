Assam Swimmer Jahnabi Kashyap Clinches Silver in 200m Freestyle at Senior National Aquatics

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam swimmer Jahnabi Kashyap won a silver medal in the women’s 200m Freestyle event at the 79th Senior National Aquatics Championships 2026 in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Jahnabi clocked an impressive 2:05.93 to finish second and secure the silver medal in the prestigious national meet. Dhinidhi Desinghu (2:03.07) of Karnataka won the gold in this event. Earlier on Tuesday, another Assam swimmer Astha Choudhury, representing the Indian Railways, clinched the gold medal in the women’s 200m Butterfly event. Astha also created a new national record, clocking 2:18.37 to rewrite the record books.

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