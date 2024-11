Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won three gold and a bronze in the SGFI 68th National School Games Taekwondo held in Bidisha in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The gold medals were won by Nitish Agarwal (63kg), Sruti Gogoi (24 kg) and Rupjyoti Borah (+21kg). The bronze medal was won by Abhilash Gogoi (+41kg).

Also Read: Sikkim Duo Shines At Taekwondo Championship In Bangkok; Clinches Gold

Also Watch: