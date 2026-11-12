Assam's Uma Chetry Selected as Wicketkeeper for India A Women's Squad Against England A

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Uma Chetry has earned selection in the India A Women’s squad for the upcoming Multi-Day match against England A.

Uma has been named as a wicketkeeper in the squad for the fixture, scheduled to be played from December 19 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile three Assam players including Uma Chetry selected in the East Zone squad for the upcoming Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal T-20 Trophy for the 2026–27 season. The other two members are: Jintimani Kalita and Khushi Sharma.

On the other hand Amontika Munda has been included in the standby list. Nazneen Sultana Ali Ahmed, Chairperson of the ACA Women’s Selection Committee, will be the Manager of the East Zone team.

The tournament is scheduled to be held at ACA Stadium, Guwahati and ACA Cricket Academy Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati, from November 24 to December 4.

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