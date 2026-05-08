Aston Villa and England midfielder Lucy Staniforth to retire at end of season after 16-year career

Birmingham: English football club Aston Villa Women midfielder Lucy Staniforth has announced her retirement from professional football on Thursday. The 33-year-old will bring an end to a remarkable 16-year-long professional career at the end of the season. The 33-year-old joined Villa back in January 2023 from Manchester United and quickly cemented her place in the heart of the team’s midfield. She played 17 times in the second-half of the 22/23 campaign helping the club to their best-ever WSL finish as well as netting her first goal in Villa’s stunning 6-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. IANS

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