Nick Kyrgios provisionally suspended after positive cocaine test at Mallorca ATP event

London: The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has provisionally suspended Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme after the 31-year-old tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine in June.

Kyrgios provided a sample during an ATP 250 event in Mallorca, Spain, on June 22. On July 17, a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory confirmed the presence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Cocaine is classified a stimulant and substance of abuse on the WADA Prohibited List and is banned in competition under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme. Reduced sanctions apply for substances of abuse for athletes who test positive for the substance out of competition.

“Because of the nature of the substance, a provisional suspension is mandatory and has been in place since August 4. Kyrgios, who reached a career-high world singles ranking of 13 in October 2016, has the right to appeal the provisional suspension but has not done so to date,” ITIA said. Agencies

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