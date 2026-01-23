Athletes getting high-quality infrastructure: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the state government is providing high-quality infrastructure to athletes to help win medals in the Olympics.

To nurture the hidden sporting talent in the state, the government has established sports nurseries along with other sports centres.

The government has also ensured world-class facilities for athletes, as a result of which Haryana players are bringing the highest number of medals for the country, he said.

The Chief Minister was interacting with athletes at a programme organised by the Kurukshetra University administration at the sports complex of the university here. IANS

