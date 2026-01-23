Sports

Athletes getting high-quality infrastructure: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government is providing high-quality infrastructure to athletes to help win medals in the Olympics.
Athletes getting high-quality infrastructure: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini
Published on

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the state government is providing high-quality infrastructure to athletes to help win medals in the Olympics.

To nurture the hidden sporting talent in the state, the government has established sports nurseries along with other sports centres.

The government has also ensured world-class facilities for athletes, as a result of which Haryana players are bringing the highest number of medals for the country, he said.

The Chief Minister was interacting with athletes at a programme organised by the Kurukshetra University administration at the sports complex of the university here. IANS

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz, Siddhesh centuries help Mumbai take control against Hyderabad on Day 1

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
high-quality infrastructure

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com