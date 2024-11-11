Atlanta United eliminate Messi’s Inter Miami from Major Soccer League (MLS) Cup playoffs

Downtown Phoenix: Atlanta United staged a stunning upset in Major Soccer League (MLS) Cup playoffs, eliminating Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami CF with a 3-2 victory at Chase Stadium.

Lionel Messi’s Miami fell short of their own expectations, failing to end their record-setting season by winning MLS Cup. Midfielder Matias Rojas and captain Messi scored the team’’s goals on the night.

Atlanta rode a first-half brace from striker Jamal Thiare and a 76th-minute winner from midfielder Bartosz Slisz, sealing Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series. In turn, they’ve booked an Eastern Conference semifinal at Orlando City SC after the November international break.

Inter Miami opened the scoring via midfielder Matias Rojas in the 17th minute. Atlanta United forward Jamal Thiarr then scored in the 19th and 21st minutes for the visitors to go into the break with a 1-2 lead.

Miami equalized through Messi’s 65th-minute header. But they couldn’t force a penalty-kick shootout and were repeatedly stymied by goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who made seven saves. Atlanta midfielder Bartosz Slisz then scored in the 76th minute for the definitive 2-3 scoreline. IANS

