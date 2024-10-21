Inter Miami seal FIFA Club World Cup spot after MLS Supporters' Shield success

Miami: Inter Miami CF have sealed a spot at the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield. The Major League Soccer (MLS) side became the penultimate club to qualify for the 32-team tournament.

Inter Miami qualified as the host country representative team on the basis of the club’s outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign that saw them secure the shield with two MLS matches to play. They will also open the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as the host team and play in the inaugural game of the tournment in their home.

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami broke the all-time MLS record for the most points in a single season this year, completing their 2024 campaign with 74 points having recorded 22 wins, eight draws, while incurring only four defeats, from February to October.

Inter Miami are one of two clubs from MLS , along with Seattle Sounders, to take part in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to be held in 12 different venues in the USA.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced the news during a fan and team celebration following Inter Miami’s final MLS regular season match against New England Revolution at Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale on Saturday (local time). IANS

Also Read: Arunachal: Outdoor Stadium In Tawang Gets FIFA Certification For Football Turf

Also Watch: