Lionel Messi scores brace as Inter Miami clinch first-ever MLS Supporters’ Shield

Columbus: Inter Miami CF have won their first-ever Supporters’ Shield, with 3-2 victory at the Columbus Crew, guaranteeing Lionel Messi’s side will finish 2024 atop the regular-season standings.

A brace from captain Lionel Messi, a goal from striker Luis Suarez, and a penalty save by Drake Callender secured the historic 2-3 win over the Columbus Crew.

Inter Miami have 68 points with two matches remaining, ensuring they’ll finish the MLS campaign as the league’s best team. If they win out, they’ll establish a new single-season points record.

With this victory, Inter Miami secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference and home-field advantage throughout the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

With Inter Miami CF capturing the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, Lionel Messi’s trophy cabinet continues to grow.

After winning the League Cup during his first MLS season and adding a second Copa América with Argentina this summer, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner now has a world-record 46 titles across club and country.

In his debut, MLS season, Messi has 17 goals and 15 assists in just 17 matches. Suarez, also in his first season with the club, leads the team in goals with 18, adding six assists.

The first half kicked off with the hosts applying pressure in attack and Inter Miami defending stoutly. It seemed as if the match would enter the half scoreless, Miami captain Messi helped his side find the opener in the 45th minute.

Minutes after, Messi secured his brace to extend the team’s lead to 0-2 right before the break with a sublime left-footed strike around the wall from a free kick opportunity in the fifth minute of added time.

The second half started with Columbus shortening the deficit, with a forward Diego Rossi netting in the 46th minute. Moments after, Suarez took advantage of a loose ball inside the box to head the ball into an empty net to extend Inter Miami’s lead to 3-1 in the 48th minute.

Columbus Crew attacker Cucho Hernández then converted from the spot in the 61st minute. Inter Miami keeper Callender made several key interventions throughout the remainder of the match.

Notably, in the 76th minute he denied two back-to-back attempts inside the box, before heroically stopping another penalty kick opportunity taken by Hernandez in the 84th minute to secure the win. Agencies

