Atletico Madrid close door on possible Antoine Griezmann U.S. move

Madrid: Atletico Madrid’s Director of Sport, Mateu Alemany, has closed the door on speculation that French international Antoine Griezmann is on the verge of leaving the club to sign for MLS side Orlando City.

The 34-year-old forward, who will be 35 in March, is reported to have a lucrative offer from the U.S. side, with French sports newpaper L’Equipe reporting the deal has all-but been agreed.

However, with the transfer window in the MLS closing on March 26th, if Griezmann, who has scored 202 goals in 445 appearances for the club, wants to leave Atletico Madrid, he would have to do so two months before the end of the Spanish season and with his side possibly still in the Champions League and also with the chance of playing the Copa del Rey final if it defends a 4-0 semifinal advantage against FC Barcelona in the Camp Nou next Tuesday. IANS

