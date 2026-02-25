French Star Griezmann in Talks for Orlando City Transfer

MADRID: French World Cup-winning striker Antoine Griezmann is in talks to join Major League Soccer’s Orlando City, a source close to the talks told AFP on Monday. Griezmann currently plays for Atletico Madrid, where he is the Spanish club’s all-time leading scorer, and also scored 44 goals in an illustrious career for his international side.

The 34-year-old’s potential move stateside has been rumoured for years, with the player known to be an admirer of other American leagues such as the NBA and NFL.

Griezmann’s transfer would be a further boost to the rapidly growing US soccer league.

Orlando owns Griezmann’s “discovery rights” — an MLS mechanism giving one team the priority to negotiate a player’s transfer — the source said, confirming a report by The Athletic.

Though Griezmann is no longer a guaranteed starter for Atletico Madrid, he has already scored 12 goals in 35 appearances this season. Agencies

