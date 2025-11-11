ATP Finals: Fritz starts campaign with comprehensive win against Musetti

TURIN: Taylor Fritz got his bid for a first ATP Finals crown off to the best possible start with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-4 win over home favourite Lorenzo Musetti in Turin on Monday.

The 28-year-old American, who lost in last year’s final to Jannik Sinner, was out of the blocks quickly in the Jimmy Connors group match, taking an early break and holding on to pocket the first set.

The crowd did their best to lift a visibly fatigued Musetti, who was a late addition to the line-up.

He only qualified for the Finals on Saturday after Novak Djokovic pulled out with an injury, shortly after beating the Italian in the final of the Athens event.

Winning 84 per cent of his first serves and giving away just four break-point chances, none of which were taken, Fritz continued to control the match.

The American broke to go 3-1 up and served cleanly all the way to the line. Agencies

