Auguste earns maiden ODI call-up as West Indies name squads for Bangladesh tour

Saint John’s: Cricket West Indies has announced the squads for the white-ball series against Bangladesh, with former U19 captain Ackeem Auguste earning a maiden call-up to the ODI squad.

The Caribbean side will play six white-ball fixtures against Bangladesh, with the three-game ODI series commencing on October 18 ahead of the T20I portion of the tour from October 27.

Ackeem Auguste has been rewarded with a maiden call-up to the ODI squad as a replacement for Evin Lewis, who is recovering from a wrist injury and ruled out of the tour.

“The selection of Ackeem reflects the pathway Cricket West Indies is creating for our emerging players who have shown the qualities to perform at the international level. He is a player for the future, one who has progressed from Under-15s to the senior level, and another Academy graduate to feature in an international squad this year,” Head Coach Daren Sammy said.

Khary Pierre, who made his test debut against India earlier this month, has earned a recall to the format to support Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase in the spin department, while Alick Athanaze has also made a return to the squad led by Shai Hope.

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds, along with Amir Jangoo, has been included for the three T20Is in Chattogram.

“The squad assembled will strive to maintain a winning mentality and strong team cohesion, essential components for long-term success ahead of the World Cup. Facing Bangladesh provides another opportunity to earn crucial points in our push for automatic qualification to the showpiece event,” he added. IANS

