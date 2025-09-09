Assam: Cachar’s BLFs get Highest Prices for Tea in August

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The tea manufactured by bought leaf factories (BLFs) of Cachar district bagged the highest prices of Rs 248.6 per kg, on average, among other districts in Assam, at auctions in August. After Cachar, the BLFs of Lakhimpur fetched the second-highest price of Rs 222.08 per kg.

The fact was apparent from a report on District Wise Average Prices of BLFs for the Month of August 2025 released by the Tea Board of India.

According to the report, the BLFs in other districts of the state fetched prices as follows: Biswanath Rs 168.13 per kg on average, Bongaigaon Rs 203.51, Charaideo Rs 216.91, Darrang Rs 161.03, Dhemaji Rs 178.21, Dhubri Rs 172.07, Dibrugarh Rs 188.22, Goalpara Rs 152.80, Golaghat Rs 149.17, Jorhat Rs 194.87, Karbi Anglong Rs 162.34, Sribhumi Rs 165, Kokrajhar Rs 123.04, Nagaon Rs 165.44, Sivasagar Rs 219, Sonitpur Rs 154.80, Tinsukia Rs 149.40, and Udalguri Rs 184.49.

The report also revealed the prices garnered by the BLFs in West Bengal as well, with Cooch Behar at Rs 100.21, Darjeeling Plains at Rs 106.34, Jalpaiguri at Rs 123.17 and North Dinajpur at Rs 102.27.

